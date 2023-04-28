Oak Thistle LLC Makes New $259,000 Investment in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 202.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 223.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 101.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.
AutoNation Price Performance
Shares of NYSE AN opened at $131.83 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.92 and a 1-year high of $158.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.09 and a 200-day moving average of $121.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoNation in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.14.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 51,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $7,909,769.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,382,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,181,167.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $838,216.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,681.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 51,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $7,909,769.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,382,655 shares in the company, valued at $833,181,167.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 335,274 shares of company stock valued at $47,056,782 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
About AutoNation
AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.
