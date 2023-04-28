Oak Thistle LLC Sells 226 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Oak Thistle LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHE. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the first quarter valued at $273,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemed by 13.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemed by 7.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 6.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemed by 495.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chemed in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chemed from $545.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Chemed Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE CHE opened at $544.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $533.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $508.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $430.16 and a 52 week high of $570.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.09. Chemed had a return on equity of 39.69% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $546.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 20.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.27, for a total transaction of $1,578,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,613 shares in the company, valued at $62,422,463.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.25, for a total transaction of $2,093,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,443 shares in the company, valued at $10,696,799.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.27, for a total value of $1,578,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,422,463.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $4,686,450. 4.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

