Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Cut to “Neutral” at Wedbush

Wedbush lowered shares of Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

OPAD has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Offerpad Solutions from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.24.

NYSE OPAD opened at $0.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $0.67. Offerpad Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $5.90.

Offerpad Solutions ( NYSE:OPAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.22). Offerpad Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 60.35%. The business had revenue of $677.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Offerpad Solutions will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Offerpad Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the third quarter worth $34,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Offerpad Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Offerpad Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

