Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Issues Earnings Results

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.
OIS stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.98. 1,393,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $448.74 million, a P/E ratio of -43.75 and a beta of 2.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.54. Oil States International has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $10.47.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Oil States International from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oil States International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oil States International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.
Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of manufactured products and services used in the drilling, completion, subsea, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and natural gas industry, as well as in the industrial and military sectors. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.
