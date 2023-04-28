Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Shares Down 3.9%

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.65 and last traded at $3.67. Approximately 131,356 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,642,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OLPX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Olaplex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.79.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Olaplex Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average of $5.27. The company has a quick ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Trading of Olaplex

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Olaplex had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 34.66%. The business had revenue of $130.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLPX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Olaplex by 13,198.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 225,567 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Olaplex by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 27,690 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Olaplex by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Olaplex

(Get Rating)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.