Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Given New $320.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $330.00 to $326.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $395.00 to $386.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $284.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $331.32.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $313.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $338.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.99. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $231.31 and a 52-week high of $381.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.08.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 13.14%.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Further Reading

