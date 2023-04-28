Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Lowered to $350.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $386.00 to $350.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $322.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $331.32.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $313.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.08. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $231.31 and a 52 week high of $381.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 13.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,065.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,243,791,000 after buying an additional 113,806 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,415,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,388,134,000 after purchasing an additional 220,879 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,169,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $615,412,000 after purchasing an additional 22,804 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,241,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 803,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,139,000 after purchasing an additional 84,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Articles

