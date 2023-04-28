Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) fell 3.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $46.76 and last traded at $46.87. 62,209 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 128,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.75.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Olympic Steel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.27. The stock has a market cap of $520.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Olympic Steel ( NASDAQ:ZEUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $520.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Olympic Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.35%.

In other news, Chairman Michael D. Siegal sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $4,209,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,127,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,251,280.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZEUS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 282.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

