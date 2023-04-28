OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.65 million. OneMain had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 26.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share.

OneMain Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $38.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.96. OneMain has a 12-month low of $28.77 and a 12-month high of $49.67.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

OMF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of OneMain from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of OneMain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in OneMain by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,500,000 after purchasing an additional 60,428 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in OneMain by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in OneMain during the 1st quarter worth $534,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 72.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 20,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting, and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer and Insurance segment. The Consumer and Insurance segment offers services to secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit, and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

