OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Stock Price Down 4%

Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) were down 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.90 and last traded at $14.91. Approximately 91,627 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 267,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.53.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OSPN shares. TheStreet upgraded OneSpan from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on OneSpan in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.90.

OneSpan ( NASDAQ:OSPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $56.62 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 202,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 26,330 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 189,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. It operates through the Digital Agreements and Security Solutions segments. The Digital Agreements segment consists of solutions that enable the company’s clients to secure and automate business processes associated with their digital agreement and customer transaction lifecycles that require consent, non-repudiation, and compliance.

