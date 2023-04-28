Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ono Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Ono Pharmaceutical Trading Up 1.0 %

Ono Pharmaceutical stock opened at $6.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.44. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $6.54 and a 12 month high of $9.50.

Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the production, purchase, and sale of internal medicine, patch and injectable medicine. The company was founded by Ichibei Fushimiya in 1717 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

