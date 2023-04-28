OpenBlox (OBX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $75.30 Million

OpenBlox (OBX) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. OpenBlox has a total market capitalization of $75.30 million and $10,898.90 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OpenBlox has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OpenBlox token can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000020 BTC.

OpenBlox Profile

OpenBlox launched on June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox. The official message board for OpenBlox is medium.com/@openblox. The official website for OpenBlox is openblox.io. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OpenBlox

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenBlox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenBlox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenBlox using one of the exchanges listed above.

