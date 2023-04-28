Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 509,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,305 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.8% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $48,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 134,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 46,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $94.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,391,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,048,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $108.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.81.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
