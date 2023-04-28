Oppenheimer Increases Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target to $195.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SYNA. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $147.73.

Synaptics Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $88.79 on Monday. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $81.13 and a 1 year high of $172.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.96 and its 200 day moving average is $104.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.32). Synaptics had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 33.67%. The firm had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.85 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $576,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,891,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $576,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,891,276.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $161,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,396 shares in the company, valued at $4,105,506.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synaptics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Synaptics by 48.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 10.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 10.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Synaptics by 114.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synaptics

(Get Rating)

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Featured Stories

