Orbit Chain Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $411,112.66 (ORC)

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Over the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Orbit Chain has a total market cap of $57.79 million and approximately $411,112.66 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbit Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0906 or 0.00000309 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Orbit Chain Profile

Orbit Chain launched on June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 950,648,487 tokens and its circulating supply is 637,742,493 tokens. The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).

Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

