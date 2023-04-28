Orchid Market Cap Hits $76.59 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. Orchid has a total market cap of $76.59 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Orchid has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0796 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007524 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00026995 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019294 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017931 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001159 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,198.28 or 1.00026902 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000106 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.07993032 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $1,271,615.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

