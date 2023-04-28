O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target Raised to $1,055.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at UBS Group from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a research note on Friday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $901.88.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $915.67 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $918.64. The firm has a market cap of $56.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $851.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $827.79.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 196.32%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.17 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 36.64 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

