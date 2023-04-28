O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $913.50.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $1.64 on Friday, hitting $917.31. The stock had a trading volume of 352,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,826. The stock has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $851.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $827.79. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $922.80.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 196.32% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 36.64 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

