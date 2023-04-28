OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Issues Earnings Results

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $302.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.92 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. OSI Systems updated its FY23 guidance to $6.02-6.25 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $6.02-$6.25 EPS.

OSI Systems Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $107.78 on Friday. OSI Systems has a 1-year low of $69.31 and a 1-year high of $108.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Activity at OSI Systems

In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $116,960.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 96,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,218,975.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 1,230 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $116,960.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 96,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,218,975.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $1,857,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 510,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,441,523.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,094 shares of company stock worth $2,239,285. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OSI Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSIS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,776,000 after acquiring an additional 19,393 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 809,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,868,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 662,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,734,000 after buying an additional 9,875 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 378,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,230,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,399,000 after buying an additional 10,113 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

