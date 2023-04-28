OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.02-6.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.240-1.265 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion. OSI Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.02-$6.25 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on OSI Systems from $120.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday.

OSI Systems Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of OSIS stock traded up $5.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.96. The company had a trading volume of 251,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,239. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.41 and a 200 day moving average of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.94. OSI Systems has a 1-year low of $69.31 and a 1-year high of $115.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $302.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.92 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William Francis Ballhaus, Jr. sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total transaction of $37,984.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,241.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other OSI Systems news, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $182,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,623,099.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Francis Ballhaus, Jr. sold 400 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total value of $37,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,094 shares of company stock valued at $2,239,285. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of OSI Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

