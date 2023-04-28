Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.40-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.9-$14.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.08 billion.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.30. 1,963,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,228. Otis Worldwide has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $87.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.18. The firm has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 0.92.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 9.35%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.06%.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.80.

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $965,218.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $965,218.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $1,348,581.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,025.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,404 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,356,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 85,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

