OTR Global Upgrades Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) to Positive

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays raised shares of Ralph Lauren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $101.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.57.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of RL traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $113.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,293. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $82.23 and a twelve month high of $128.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.79 and a 200-day moving average of $110.59.

Institutional Trading of Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.44. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 36.0% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 66.3% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

(Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of luxury lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear and accessories, home, fragrances, and hospitality categories. The firm offers products under the brands of Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.