Ovata Capital Management Ltd Buys New Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000. Activision Blizzard makes up about 0.2% of Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.9% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.79.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

ATVI traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $77.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,124,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,136,461. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.44 and a 200-day moving average of $77.18. The company has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $87.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.33. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Activision Blizzard

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

