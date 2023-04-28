Ovata Capital Management Ltd Has $48,000 Position in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,510 shares during the quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Cano Health were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CANO. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cano Health in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Cano Health by 221.4% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cano Health stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,577,943. The stock has a market cap of $607.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of -0.04. Cano Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CANO shares. UBS Group cut Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $1.25 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cano Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.08.

In other news, CFO Brian D. Koppy sold 23,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $29,960.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 802,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,263.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

