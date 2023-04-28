Ovata Capital Management Ltd Sells 302,154 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 302,154 shares during the period. Yamana Gold accounts for approximately 0.6% of Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the second quarter worth $62,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yamana Gold during the third quarter valued at $72,000. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AUY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.85. The company had a trading volume of 42,248,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,879,086. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average of $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$8.05 in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

