PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Rating Reiterated by 888

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $61.33 to $72.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. OTR Global lowered shares of PACCAR to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $49.33 to $51.33 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.36.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded up $1.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.93. 800,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,305,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 2.29. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $76.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.48 and a 200-day moving average of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PACCAR will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.63%.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In other news, EVP C Michael Dozier sold 47,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $3,485,579.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP C Michael Dozier sold 47,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $3,485,579.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 106,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $7,729,259.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 4,789,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,887,270.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PACCAR

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PACCAR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after buying an additional 698,784 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in PACCAR by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in PACCAR by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in PACCAR by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Featured Articles

