Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ) Shares Down 0.3%

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ – Get Rating) shares fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.49 and last traded at $20.50. 4,136 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.56.

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ – Get Rating) by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,228 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF

The Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (PSCJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a one-year period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSCJ was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

