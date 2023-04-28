Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:PTNQ) Shares Sold by Financial Services Advisory Inc

Financial Services Advisory Inc trimmed its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:PTNQ – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,323 shares during the quarter. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF makes up 0.7% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Financial Services Advisory Inc owned approximately 0.16% of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTNQ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 690.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 125,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 109,327 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,661,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,427,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $858,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 90,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 12,384 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PTNQ traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.03. 24,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,714. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.57. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.66 million, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.68.

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and\u002For 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

