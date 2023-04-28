Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.96-$1.96 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.55. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of PKG stock traded up $1.73 on Friday, hitting $135.04. 71,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,637. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.87. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $110.56 and a 52 week high of $165.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 47.98%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $133.38.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 438.9% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

