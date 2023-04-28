Palisade Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,499 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $8,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in General Mills by 45.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in General Mills by 15.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GIS stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $88.44. 515,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,326,320. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.94 and a 52 week high of $89.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.70.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. General Mills’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

