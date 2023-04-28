Palisade Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 153,482 Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 153,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,849,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth about $1,521,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $1,125,000. Ledyard National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $12,165,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Ball Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of BALL stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $53.38. 264,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,051. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $83.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.66.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). Ball had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BALL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ball news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $5,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 480,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,064,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ball Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Articles

