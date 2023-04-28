Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Palisade Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,221 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.9% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 60.5% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 48,959 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,613,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,480,277. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $138.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $125.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COP. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

