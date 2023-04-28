Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $19.57 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Palisade Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 2.2% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $19,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmp Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 25,517.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,288,000 after buying an additional 4,522,722 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,373,000 after buying an additional 1,310,894 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Amgen by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,548,000 after buying an additional 832,885 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Amgen by 26,465.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 806,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $211,754,000 after purchasing an additional 803,216 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Amgen by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,201,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,853,000 after purchasing an additional 550,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. SVB Securities reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.69.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $238.07. 977,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,359,034. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.30 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

