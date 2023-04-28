Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Palisade Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.79.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,327,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,311,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $106.63. The stock has a market cap of $121.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.41.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

