Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $6.45 Million Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Palisade Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,310 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Donaldson worth $6,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter worth $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter worth $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 217.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter worth $58,000. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DCI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Donaldson stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $63.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,686. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.77. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $66.96.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $828.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.29 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

In other news, Director Christopher M. Hilger bought 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.76 per share, with a total value of $199,953.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at $494,046.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director James Owens sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $713,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,098.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Hilger purchased 3,186 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.76 per share, for a total transaction of $199,953.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at $494,046.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.