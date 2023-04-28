Palisade Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Palisade Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 174,525 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 12,426 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,644,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,319,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842,416 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,645,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,574 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Intel by 7.2% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 52,117,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,343,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518,980 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 6.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,354,790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,107,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,635 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen cut their price objective on Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.52.

Intel Stock Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ INTC traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.28. The company had a trading volume of 39,598,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,456,586. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $46.64. The company has a market capitalization of $129.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.15 and its 200 day moving average is $28.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

