Palisade Asset Management LLC Raises Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of IJH stock traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $247.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,860. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.61 and a 200 day moving average of $248.75. The stock has a market cap of $65.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $272.95.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

