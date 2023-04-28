Palisade Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Palisade Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $9,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,076,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,678,000 after acquiring an additional 7,723,075 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the third quarter worth $86,016,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 660.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,191,000 after buying an additional 1,193,800 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,369,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,123,000 after buying an additional 953,110 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 95.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,642,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,165,000 after purchasing an additional 803,346 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SYY traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.75. 672,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,303,756. The company has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $90.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.62.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.76%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYY. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

