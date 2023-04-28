Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Purchased by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookmont Capital Management raised its stake in Paramount Global by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 77,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Paramount Global by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 475,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,124,000 after acquiring an additional 76,430 shares during the last quarter. DMG Group LLC raised its stake in Paramount Global by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 19,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Paramount Global by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:PARA traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.55. 4,110,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,768,886. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day moving average is $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $34.50.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Paramount Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PARA. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.45.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

