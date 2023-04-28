Park National Corp OH Has $742,000 Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Park National Corp OH decreased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in D. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 161,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,921,000 after purchasing an additional 14,685 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 127,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,171,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on D. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.18.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $57.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.23 and a 200-day moving average of $60.00. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a PE ratio of 52.61, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 244.95%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

