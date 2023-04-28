Park National Corp OH Invests $2.62 Million in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

VIS opened at $186.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.57. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $156.85 and a 12-month high of $197.88.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

