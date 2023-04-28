Park National Corp OH Lowers Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Park National Corp OH decreased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 1,138.5% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK opened at $99.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.82. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $114.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $76.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.