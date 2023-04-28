Park National Corp OH Sells 820 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Park National Corp OH lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 19,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 23,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UPS opened at $177.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.25. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $209.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $152.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 52.43%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.58.

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

