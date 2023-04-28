Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASHGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $228.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.36 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 20.77%. Pathward Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Pathward Financial updated its FY23 guidance to $5.40-$5.80 EPS.

Pathward Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CASH opened at $44.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.78. Pathward Financial has a 12-month low of $31.16 and a 12-month high of $52.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.11.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Frederick V. Moore sold 3,350 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $156,143.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,110 shares in the company, valued at $191,567.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 850 shares of company stock valued at $37,057. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Pathward Financial by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,010,000 after purchasing an additional 134,591 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Pathward Financial by 171.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 100,154 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Pathward Financial by 243.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 110,013 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 77,966 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pathward Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,995,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $65,772,000 after purchasing an additional 54,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pathward Financial by 425.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,077 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 46,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pathward Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

