Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $228.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.36 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 20.77%. Pathward Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Pathward Financial updated its FY23 guidance to $5.40-$5.80 EPS.

Pathward Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CASH opened at $44.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.78. Pathward Financial has a 12-month low of $31.16 and a 12-month high of $52.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.11.

Get Pathward Financial alerts:

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.75%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Frederick V. Moore sold 3,350 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $156,143.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,110 shares in the company, valued at $191,567.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 850 shares of company stock valued at $37,057. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Pathward Financial by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,010,000 after purchasing an additional 134,591 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Pathward Financial by 171.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 100,154 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Pathward Financial by 243.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 110,013 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 77,966 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pathward Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,995,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $65,772,000 after purchasing an additional 54,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pathward Financial by 425.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,077 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 46,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pathward Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pathward Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathward Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.