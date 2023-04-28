Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.40-$5.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CASH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Pathward Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Pathward Financial from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Pathward Financial from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pathward Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.00.

Get Pathward Financial alerts:

Pathward Financial Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of CASH stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.53. 351,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,946. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.11. Pathward Financial has a 1-year low of $31.16 and a 1-year high of $52.71. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $228.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.36 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is currently 4.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frederick V. Moore sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $156,143.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,567.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 850 shares of company stock valued at $37,057. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pathward Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,841 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,389 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Pathward Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pathward Financial by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,505 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 5,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pathward Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathward Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.