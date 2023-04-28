Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 224,633 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 164,094 shares.The stock last traded at $14.64 and had previously closed at $14.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Patria Investments from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Patria Investments from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Patria Investments from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Patria Investments Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $800.73 million, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day moving average is $14.45.

Patria Investments Increases Dividend

Patria Investments ( NYSE:PAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). Patria Investments had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Patria Investments Limited will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Patria Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.24%.

Institutional Trading of Patria Investments

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Patria Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Patria Investments during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Patria Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Patria Investments by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Patria Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

