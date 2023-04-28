Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $900.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.46 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.54 EPS.

Patrick Industries Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PATK stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.39. 94,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,909. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.89. Patrick Industries has a 12 month low of $41.75 and a 12 month high of $77.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PATK. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Patrick Industries from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Patrick Industries from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on Patrick Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

In related news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $746,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 127,916 shares in the company, valued at $9,546,371.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Patrick Industries

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

