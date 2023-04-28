Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $791.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,325,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,499,065. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.27. Patterson-UTI Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $185,000. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PTEN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark began coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

