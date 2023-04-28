PayPoint (LON:PAY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $438.50

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 438.50 ($5.48) and last traded at GBX 443 ($5.53), with a volume of 86252 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 447.50 ($5.59).

PayPoint Trading Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 468.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 507.94. The firm has a market cap of £316.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 846.15, a P/E/G ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.97, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Get PayPoint alerts:

PayPoint Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a GBX 9.20 ($0.11) dividend. This is an increase from PayPoint’s previous dividend of $9.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. PayPoint’s payout ratio is 6,923.08%.

About PayPoint

PayPoint plc provides payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. It offers bill payment, digital bill payment, eMoney, and cash out services; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIM cards, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.