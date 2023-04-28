Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Price Target Raised to $15.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.25 to $15.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PEB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.70.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PEB stock opened at $13.90 on Thursday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $12.37 and a one year high of $26.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.82.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.52). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $319.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 14,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.62 per share, for a total transaction of $190,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,108,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,349.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.62 per share, with a total value of $190,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,349.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 14,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.93 per share, for a total transaction of $221,934.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,526,707.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 39,865 shares of company stock worth $555,064 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEB. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 429.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.